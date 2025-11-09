Core Lithium Optimizes Grants Mine Plan, Reduces Costs and Increases Reserves

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Core Lithium Ltd ( (AU:CXO) ).

Core Lithium Ltd has announced an updated mine plan for its Grants deposit at the Finniss Lithium Project, which includes transitioning from an open pit to an underground mine. This plan reduces pre-production capital costs by $35-$45 million and increases the Ore Reserve by 33%, enhancing the project’s financial viability and supporting strategic funding efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CXO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Core Lithium Ltd stock, see the AU:CXO Stock Forecast page.

More about Core Lithium Ltd

Core Lithium Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on lithium extraction and production. Its primary project is the Finniss Lithium Project, located in the Bynoe Pegmatite Field in the Northern Territory, Australia, which is strategically situated near the Darwin Port.

YTD Price Performance: 62.92%

Average Trading Volume: 12,220,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$385.8M

