Core Lithium Navigates Tough Quarter, Eyes Recovery

Core Lithium Ltd (AU:CXO) has released an update.

Core Lithium Ltd reported a challenging quarter with halted mining activities due to a significant drop in lithium prices, resulting in a 14% decrease in spodumene production and a reduced cash balance of $80.4 million. Despite these setbacks, the company has a marketable inventory valued at approximately A$25 million and is prepared to restart operations if lithium prices recover. Furthermore, Core announced a 58% increase in Mineral Resource, showcasing promising exploration results and ongoing commitment to sustainability with no recordable injuries and regular regulatory engagement.

