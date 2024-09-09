Core Lithium Ltd Acquires Major Stake in Charger Metals

Core Lithium Ltd (AU:CXO) has released an update.

Core Lithium Ltd has emerged as a substantial holder in Charger Metals NL, with a significant 9.8% voting power through 7,600,000 ordinary shares, as of September 7, 2024. The acquisition details, governed by the Share Sale Deed in Annexure B, reflect Core Lithium’s strategic interest in Finniss Lithium Resources Pty Ltd, marking a notable financial move within the lithium market.

For further insights into AU:CXO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.