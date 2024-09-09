Core Lithium Expands Holdings with Charger Metals Stake

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Core Lithium Ltd has announced the acquisition of a 9.8% stake in Charger Metals and a 30% free carried interest in the Bynoe Lithium Project, enhancing its strategic investment within proximity of its Finniss processing infrastructure. Core purchased the Charger shares with a mix of cash and share issuance and retains a call option to re-acquire these shares under certain conditions. The deal is set to complete by September 20, 2024, pending Charger’s decision regarding their pre-emptive rights on the Bynoe Project interest.

