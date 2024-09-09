Core Lithium Expands Holdings with Charger Metals Deal

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Core Lithium Ltd has acquired a 9.8% stake and a 30% free carried interest in the Bynoe Lithium Project from Lithium Australia, positioning itself strategically within trucking distance of its Finniss processing infrastructure. The deal involves Core issuing new shares as payment for Charger Metals shares and a separate cash transaction for the Bynoe interest, subject to Charger’s pre-emptive right. This strategic move bolsters Core’s asset base without current plans for a full takeover.

