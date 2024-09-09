Core Lithium Announces Major New Share Issue

Core Lithium Ltd (AU:CXO) has released an update.

CORE LITHIUM LTD has announced a new proposed issue of securities, planning to issue a maximum of 21,080,000 fully paid ordinary shares. The announcement, dated September 9, 2024, indicates the proposed issue date is set for September 20, 2024. This strategic move aims to expand the company’s financial horizons, potentially stimulating interest among investors in the stock market.

