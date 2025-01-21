Core Lithium Announces December 2024 Quarterly Report Release and Investor Call

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Core Lithium Ltd ( (AU:CXO) ) has issued an update.

Core Lithium Ltd announced the release of its December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report scheduled for 23 January 2025. The company will conduct an investor webcast and call to discuss the results, allowing retail shareholders and professional investors to participate. This announcement is part of Core Lithium’s efforts to maintain transparency and engage with its stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

Core Lithium Ltd is an Australian company specializing in hard-rock lithium production. It operates the Finniss Lithium Operation located on the Cox Peninsula, near Darwin Port in the Northern Territory. The company is focused on creating sustained value through critical minerals exploration and mining projects, adhering to high environmental, safety, and social standards.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 47,643

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $123.7M

