Core Energy Minerals Sells Non-Core Nevada Projects to Fund Brazilian Exploration

OAR Resources Ltd ( (AU:CR3) ) has issued an announcement.

Core Energy Minerals Limited has completed the sale of its non-core Douglas Canyon and Antimony Blossom Projects in Nevada for $150,000. This divestment is part of the company’s strategy to streamline its asset portfolio and generate non-dilutive funding to support its core exploration activities in Brazil and South Australia, particularly focusing on rare earth elements and uranium.

More about OAR Resources Ltd

Core Energy Minerals Limited is a company engaged in the exploration of critical minerals, uranium, and rare earth elements (REE) with a focus on Brazil and South Australia. The company aims to strengthen its position as a leading explorer in these sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -48.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,744,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.45M

For a thorough assessment of CR3 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

