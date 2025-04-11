Core Energy Minerals Extends Offer Closing Date

OAR Resources Ltd ( (AU:CR3) ) has provided an announcement.

Core Energy Minerals Ltd, listed on the ASX under the ticker CR3, has announced an extension to the closing date for its current offers pursuant to its Prospectus. Originally set to close earlier, the new deadline is now 5:00pm AWST on April 17, 2025. This extension allows potential investors more time to participate in the offers, potentially affecting the timeline for when the securities will commence trading on the ASX.

More about OAR Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 18,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.18M

See more data about CR3 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

