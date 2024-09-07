Cordlife Resumes Operations with New Restrictions

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Cordlife Group Limited, a Singapore-based company specializing in cord blood and tissue banking, has accepted the latest directive from the Ministry of Health to resume operations with restrictions. The company will adhere to a modified license condition limiting them to process a maximum of 30 new cord blood units per month from infant donors, effective from 15 September 2024 until 13 January 2025.

