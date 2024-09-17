Cordlife Group Revamps Facility for Enhanced Safety

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Cordlife Group has resumed its operations in Singapore, revealing an upgraded processing and storage facility with strengthened operational protocols and a state-of-the-art laboratory monitoring system to ensure round-the-clock safety and reliability. The company has made significant improvements following intensive rectification efforts and industry expert consultations, demonstrating its commitment to providing secure and dependable cord blood banking services. These enhancements are part of Cordlife’s strategy to rebuild trust and position itself for future growth by prioritizing client safety and operational resilience.

