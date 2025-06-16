Cordlife Group Announces Key Board and Leadership Changes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Cordlife Group ( (SG:P8A) ) is now available.

Cordlife Group Limited has announced significant changes to its board and board committees. Mr. Zhai Lingyun has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Healthbaby Biotech, a subsidiary of Cordlife, and will also serve as the Executive Chairman of Cordlife. These changes are part of the company’s compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 and aim to strengthen its leadership structure. The reconstitution of the board and its committees is expected to impact the company’s governance and operational strategies, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Cordlife Group Limited is a Singapore-based company operating in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing cord blood banking services. The company is known for its expertise in stem cell banking and related services, catering to families looking to preserve stem cells for potential future medical use.

YTD Price Performance: 86.67%

Average Trading Volume: 132,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$71.48M

