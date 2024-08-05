Cordel Group Secures Major Amtrak Contract Expansion

Cordel Group PLC (GB:CRDL) has released an update.

Cordel Group PLC, an AI platform specializing in transport corridor analytics, has announced a significant contract expansion with Amtrak to assess the Metro-North corridor, enhancing safety and efficiency. This contract includes the deployment of advanced LiDAR technology and AI-powered analytics to deliver comprehensive digital representations and evaluations of rail infrastructure clearances. The expansion signifies Cordel’s strengthening relationship with Amtrak and its growing investment in the U.S. as a key market for automated inspections.

