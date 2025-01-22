Cordel Group PLC Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Progress in H1 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Cordel Group PLC ( (GB:CRDL) ) has issued an announcement.

Cordel Group PLC reported a 16% revenue increase to £2.28 million in the six months ending December 2024, driven by growth in Australia and the USA. The company reduced its cost of sales by 26%, leading to a gross margin improvement to 70%. The period saw Cordel securing new contracts in the UK, USA, and Australia, and launching a major technology initiative, the Positive Train Control project. The company plans further expansion, supported by steady customer growth and a robust cash position, indicating confidence in achieving its fiscal year revenue targets.

Cordel Group PLC operates in the transport sector, offering an Artificial Intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics. The company specializes in producing hardware and software for capturing, analyzing, and reporting large datasets, utilizing advanced AI algorithms. Cordel has a market focus on master data management and business analytics within the railway industry, with operations in the UK, Australia, and the USA.

YTD Price Performance: 28.00%

Average Trading Volume: 441,397

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £17.35M

