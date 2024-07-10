Cordel Group PLC Expands US Footprint with G&W Deal

Cordel Group PLC (GB:CRDL) has released an update.

Cordel Group PLC, a company specializing in AI-driven transport corridor analytics, has secured a contract with Genesee & Wyoming Inc. to implement its innovative ‘Cordel Rugged’ capture system and ‘Cordel Connect’ data platform across G&W’s railroads. The technology will enhance the accuracy and efficiency of railroad data analytics, specifically improving the assessment of clearance for high and wide loads. This marks a significant advancement for Cordel in the US market, showcasing their commitment to providing digital solutions for the global railroad industry.

