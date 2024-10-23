Cordel Group Gains Network Rail Certification for AI System

Cordel Group PLC (GB:CRDL) has released an update.

Cordel Group PLC has received Network Rail’s certification for its AI-powered system that measures overhead line equipment using LiDAR data from passenger trains, enhancing railway safety and efficiency. This approval enables Cordel to provide accurate and timely infrastructure insights, helping to optimize maintenance and prevent incidents. The certification strengthens Cordel’s standing as a leader in AI-driven railway analytics.

