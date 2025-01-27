Corcel PLC to Resume Intervention at Key Angola Wells

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Corcel ( (GB:CRCL) ) is now available.

Corcel PLC has announced plans to recommence intervention activities at the Tobias-13 and Tobias-14 wells in Angola through its subsidiary, Atlas Petroleum Exploration Worldwide Limited. Despite earlier drilling results not meeting expectations, Corcel’s CEO expressed confidence in the potential of the field, emphasizing its importance alongside a forthcoming seismic campaign targeting various blocks in the Kwanza basin. This development reflects Corcel’s strategic efforts to explore and maximize the potential of its assets, which could significantly enhance its value and strengthen its position in the energy sector.

Corcel PLC is a pan-Angola-Brazil focused energy company with a significant oil and gas portfolio. It operates in onshore Angola, where it has interests in several licenses, including brownfield redevelopment and exploration opportunities. In Brazil, Corcel has acquired rights to gas-producing and exploration assets, diversifying its portfolio. Additionally, Corcel holds an 80% interest in the Mt Weld Rare Earth Elements project in Western Australia.

