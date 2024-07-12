Corcel PLC Announces Executive Leadership Shuffle

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel PLC, an exploration and production company focused on Angola and Brazil, has announced board changes including the appointment of Andrew Fairclough as interim non-executive Chairman and Scott Gilbert as permanent CEO. Fairclough brings over 28 years of experience in finance and the oil and gas industry, while Gilbert’s appointment as CEO follows his interim tenure, with his board membership pending regulatory approval. The company is poised to advance initiatives in Angola and M&A strategies in Brazil, continuing its growth trajectory.

