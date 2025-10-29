Corazon Mining Expands Gold Exploration Footprint in Western Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Corazon Mining Limited ( (AU:CZN) ) has shared an announcement.

Corazon Mining Ltd has made significant strategic moves in the September 2025 quarter, focusing on the acquisition and expansion of the Two Pools Gold Project in Western Australia’s Plutonic-Marymia greenstone belt, known for its rich gold deposits. The company has also secured an option to acquire the Feather Cap Gold Project, enhancing its exploration prospects. These developments, alongside a successful A$2.0 million placement and strategic corporate restructuring, position Corazon for future growth in the gold exploration sector.

More about Corazon Mining Limited

Corazon Mining Ltd is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade gold exploration in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 119,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.67M

