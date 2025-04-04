Coral Products Directors Increase Shareholdings

Coral Products ( (GB:CRU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Coral Products plc announced that directors Ian Hillman and Paul Rice have purchased additional ordinary shares in the company, with Hillman acquiring 70,000 shares and Rice acquiring 89,169 shares. This move indicates a potential increase in confidence from the management in the company’s future prospects and could have implications for investor sentiment and market perception.

Coral Products plc is a group of specialist businesses based in Wythenshawe, Manchester, focused on the design, UK manufacture, and omni-channel supply of a wide range of bespoke plastic products.

