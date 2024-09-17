Coral Products Announces Year-End Financials

Coral Products (GB:CRU) has released an update.

Coral Products PLC, a Wythenshawe-based plastic products manufacturer, reported a decrease in annual revenues to £31.0 million and a drop in underlying profits, despite improved gross margins following strategic divestments. The company has restructured under a new two-division system and has continued to focus on sustainability and innovation in its operations, as well as completing strategic acquisitions like Ecotatou SL in Spain. Additionally, a proposed final dividend of 0.25p per share has been announced, marking a reinstatement of dividend payments.

For further insights into GB:CRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.