Cora Gold Strikes Promising Results in Senegal

Cora Gold Limited recently reported promising drill results from its reconnaissance program at the Tambor gold anomaly in Senegal, with significant gold mineralization discovered over broad widths. Six of the ten high-priority targets yielded positive results, notably a 10m strike at 4.41g/t gold, indicating potential for future resource definition. The findings near existing Tier 1 gold deposits and the prospect of further exploration have bolstered confidence in the site’s potential.

