Cora Gold Expands Resource Estimate at Sanankoro Project

Cora Gold Ltd. ( (GB:CORA) ) has issued an announcement.

Cora Gold Limited announced a significant update to its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, achieving a 26% increase in tonnage and a 13% rise in contained gold metal compared to the 2022 MRE. This update is part of the company’s strategy to extend the mine’s life and improve project economics, especially given the current high gold prices, with plans to publish an updated Definitive Feasibility Study in 2025. The company is also engaging with the Malian government for a mining license, anticipating enhanced project metrics and economic benefits.

More about Cora Gold Ltd.

Cora Gold Limited is a mining company focused on gold exploration in West Africa. Their primary project is the Sanankoro Gold Project, located in southern Mali, and the company’s efforts are centered around expanding and enhancing the value of this gold resource.

YTD Price Performance: -6.12%

Average Trading Volume: 128,245

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.4M

