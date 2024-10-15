COPRO-HOLDINGS Shows Growth in Technical Staffing

COPRO-HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:7059) has released an update.

COPRO-HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reports a steady increase in their construction and technology dispatching businesses with a slight year-over-year growth in active technicians and utilization rates as of September 2024. The company has also seen a decrease in the number of participants in its SPIDERPLUS seminar compared to the previous month, while the annual participation shows an increase. These metrics highlight COPRO-HOLDINGS’ ongoing commitment to growth in the technical employment sector.

