COPRO-HOLDINGS Corrects Employee Utilization Data

COPRO-HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:7059) has released an update.

COPRO-HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has issued corrections to previously disclosed monthly reports on the number of technical employees and their utilization rates. The corrections pertain to data from April to June 2024 for its subsidiary COPRO TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd., with revisions including the number of engineers employed, those in operation, and the resulting utilization rates.

