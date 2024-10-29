Coppermoly Limited Sees Change in Substantial Holder’s Voting Power

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Barrick (PD) Australia Pty Limited has experienced a reduction in its voting power in Coppermoly Limited from 13.8% to 10.34% due to a dilution resulting from a placement. This change highlights shifts in stock ownership that could impact future voting decisions and strategies within the company. Investors may find interest in how this development affects Coppermoly’s market dynamics.

