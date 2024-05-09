Copperleaf Tech Reports Strong Q1 Growth

Copperleaf Technologies Inc (TSE:CPLF) has released an update.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. reported a robust financial performance for Q1 2024, with a notable 32% year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue to $64.6 million and a 29% rise in quarterly revenue to $25.8 million. The company also achieved a record backlog of $145.5 million, indicating strong market demand and effective go-to-market strategies. CEO Paul Sakrzewski highlighted the company’s growth in key financial metrics and a promising outlook for continued expansion and progress towards profitability.

