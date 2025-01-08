CopperEx Cancels Share Options and Refocuses on Chile and Peru Projects

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CopperEx Resources Corporation ( (TSE:CUEX) ) has shared an update.

CopperEx Resources Corp has canceled options to purchase shares and announced an unsuccessful attempt to secure a $12.5 million loan from a private lender. Despite this setback, the company is focusing on advancing its 100% owned properties in Chile and Peru, specifically targeting the porphyry projects at Kio Buggy and skarn mineralization at La Rica, with promising copper grades identified in previous explorations.

More about CopperEx Resources Corporation

CopperEx Resources Corp is a copper and gold exploration company focusing on porphyry and porphyry-related projects in Chile and Peru. It operates in established mineral belts near producing mines, with 100% ownership of the Kio Buggy property in Northern Chile and the La Rica property in Apurimac Province, Peru.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 53,541

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.36M

