Copper Search Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Copper Search Ltd. ( (AU:CUS) ) has issued an update.

Copper Search Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities as it plans to undertake a capital raising initiative. This halt will remain in place until the company releases an announcement regarding the capital raise or until the commencement of trading on 28 May 2025. The trading halt is a strategic move to manage the capital raising process and could impact the company’s market activities and investor relations.

More about Copper Search Ltd.

Copper Search Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker CUS. The company is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper resources. It operates primarily in Australia and is engaged in activities related to capital raising to support its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 125,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.37M

