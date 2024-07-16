Copper Search Ltd. Expands Market Presence

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Ltd., a resource-focused entity, has announced its application for the quotation of 1,300,000 newly issued ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code CUS. The securities are part of a transaction previously announced and are set to be quoted from July 16, 2024. This move indicates a potential expansion of the company’s financial footprint in the market.

