Copper Search Ltd Concludes Drilling at Paradise Dam

Copper Search Ltd has completed its initial diamond core drilling at the Paradise Dam Prospect within the Peake Project in South Australia, with no significant mineralization found at a depth of 542m. The drilling did, however, explain a previously identified geophysical anomaly. The company will now shift focus to the Douglas Creek IOCG Prospect, anticipating the completion of the next drilling phase by late July.

