Copper Search Ltd. Advances Exploration at Peake Project

Copper Search Ltd. has completed a promising third drill hole at the Douglas Creek IOCG Prospect as part of its Winter 2024 Peake Drilling Program in South Australia. The company is optimistic about the potential for copper and gold, with assay results pending that will determine the need for further drilling. The drilling leveraged advanced navigational techniques to test significant geophysical anomalies associated with IOCG deposits.

