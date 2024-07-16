Copper Search Director’s Stake Adjustment

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Ltd. has announced a change in the director, Peter McIntyre’s interest in the company, involving indirect holdings managed by different entities, and custodians such as Macallum Group Limited and BNPP Noms Pty Ltd. As of 16 July 2024, McIntyre’s interests include over 25 million shares and 634,615 options across several accounts managed by custodians and trusts. This adjustment in directorial stakes could signify shifts in the company’s internal dynamics and is essential information for shareholders and potential investors.

