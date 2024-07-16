Copper Search Director Ups Stake

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Tony Belperio, a director of Copper Search Limited, has updated his stake in the company, acquiring an additional 100,000 shares and 50,000 options, as per the latest director’s interest notice. The transaction on 16 July 2024 saw Belperio’s total holdings increase to 514,286 shares, with options totaling 457,143 across different classes, reflecting a growing confidence in the firm’s prospects.

