Copper Search Director Bolsters Shareholding

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Ltd. has announced a change in the holdings of director Greg Hall, who has increased his stake in the company. Hall acquired an additional 100,000 shares and 50,000 new options, with the total value of the new shares acquired being $10,000. Following the transaction, his total holdings include 166,961 shares and 319,231 options across three different types.

For further insights into AU:CUS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.