Copper Fox Metals Sets 2024 Schaft Creek Goals

Copper Fox Metals Inc. has announced a robust 2024 program for its Schaft Creek project, aiming to transition from scoping to prefeasibility study by late 2024 or early 2025, with a C$18.7 million budget fully funded by Teck. The program includes 4,500m of drilling, updates to project models, and continued environmental and community engagement, particularly with the Tahltan Nation. Key advancements in the project’s site and design layout, as well as a geotechnical model, are anticipated, with the integration of a solar power facility.

