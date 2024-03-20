Copper Fox Metals Advances Exploration Efforts

Copper Fox Metals (TSE:CUU) has released an update.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. reported a decreased net loss of $230,877 for Q1 of 2024 compared to the previous year, alongside a significant investment of $503,344 in exploration activities for its copper projects. The company is advancing its projects towards the permitting and prefeasibility stages, with promising exploration results and ongoing reviews for further drilling. Notably, the Schaft Creek Joint Venture has outlined a substantial $18.7 million plan to reach the prefeasibility study stage by late 2024 or early 2025.

