Copel Schedules Digital Shareholders’ Meetings for April 2024

Companhia Paranaense De Energia Pfd Class B (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense De Energia (Copel) has announced their 210th Extraordinary General Meeting and 69th Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 22, 2024, to be conducted exclusively online. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes either through a remote voting system or via a digital platform, with detailed instructions provided for both methods. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in decision-making on key issues affecting the company’s future.

For further insights into ELP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.