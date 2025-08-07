COPEL Files Compliance Report with SEC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd ( (ELP) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) filed a report under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, signed by CEO Daniel Pimentel Slaviero. The filing is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and adherence to financial regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (ELP) stock is a Buy with a $8.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd stock, see the ELP Stock Forecast page.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd shows a strong financial foundation with efficient operations and solid profitability, contributing positively to its stock score. Valuation metrics indicate that the stock is fairly valued with a high dividend yield, appealing to income-focused investors. Technical analysis suggests a neutral short-term outlook, balancing the overall score.

More about Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, also known as COPEL, is an energy company based in Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil. It operates within the energy sector, focusing on the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 275,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.26B

