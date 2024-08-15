COPEL Concludes Employee Dismissal Program Successfully

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has announced the successful conclusion of its Voluntary Dismissal Program, with 1,437 employees participating and departures staggered from June 2024 to early 2025. The company has prepared for this transition through extensive process mapping, planning for knowledge transfer, and automation to maintain service quality. The financial impact of the compensations has been accounted for in the previous year, with only the cash payments remaining to be processed.

