Copa Holdings S.A. Schedules 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Copa Holdings S.A. has announced its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 15, where elections for the Board of Directors will take place, including the ratification of Mrs. Julianne Canavaggio as an independent director. Shareholders of record as of March 5 will be eligible to vote and are also set to receive a report from the Executive President on the company’s 2023 performance and outlook for 2024. Proxies may be revoked by shareholders ahead of the meeting, with specific instructions provided for the process.

