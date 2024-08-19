Cooper Metals Unveils Promising Grasswren Prospect

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited has announced the discovery of the new Grasswren Cu-Au Prospect characterized by a significant copper soil anomaly and a Versatile Time Domain conductor, indicating strong potential for copper-gold mineralization. Additional rock chip sampling at the Solo Cu-Au Prospect has further confirmed the area’s prospectivity with high copper and detectable gold values. The company is optimistic about the prospect’s potential and plans to commence a detailed government-funded gravity survey to enhance exploration targeting within the promising Mt Isa East Cu-Au Project.

