Cooper Metals Limited Director Increases Stake

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

In a recent change of director’s interest notice, Cooper Metals Limited has disclosed that Director Ian Warland, along with Nicole Galloway Warland and associated company Nile Exploration Pty Ltd, have increased their holdings in the company. They acquired additional CPMO listed options while retaining all previously held securities, which include ordinary shares and performance rights. No securities were disposed of during this transaction.

For further insights into AU:CPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.