Cooper Metals Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

An announcement from Cooper Metals Limited

Cooper Metals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Michael Frayne. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Explanatory Memorandum for detailed information on the matters to be discussed.

More about Cooper Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 150,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$5.17M



