Cooper Metals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

An announcement from Cooper Metals Limited ( (AU:CPM) ) is now available.

Cooper Metals Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes and questions in advance to facilitate efficient meeting proceedings. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice unless previously requested, and shareholders can access the notice online. This approach aligns with the Corporations Act 2001, reflecting a shift towards digital communications, which may enhance shareholder engagement and streamline company operations.

More about Cooper Metals Limited

Cooper Metals Limited operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:CPM.

Average Trading Volume: 150,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$5.17M

