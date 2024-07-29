Coolabah Metals Targets High-Demand Battery Minerals

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Ltd has increased its mining portfolio by focusing on battery minerals, specifically fluorine, due to its critical role in energy storage technologies. The company has secured a Group 2 exploration license for the Mundi Mundi Project, which includes historic fluorite mines with potential for high energy density fluoride-ion battery development. This strategic move aligns with the Federal Government’s recognition of fluorine as a critical mineral for Australia’s energy transition.

