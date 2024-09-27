Coolabah Metals Ltd. Unveils 2024 Financial Report

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Ltd. has released its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial performance. The report includes key financial documents such as the consolidated statements of profit or loss, financial position, cash flows, and changes in equity. Investors and stakeholders can now assess the company’s financial health and performance over the past year.

