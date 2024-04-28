Coolabah Metals Advances Battery Minerals Strategy

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Ltd. has actively pursued its strategic focus on battery minerals, notably through the Mundi Mundi Project’s exploration license grant for non-metallic minerals, and is bolstering its financial position with a capital raise of over $2.5 million. The company reported a healthy cash position of $2.53 million after the December quarter, with a detailed report on fund allocation compared to its prospectus, highlighting under-budget exploration due to factors such as timing and site access issues.

For further insights into AU:CBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.