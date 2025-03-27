Cool Company Ltd Initiates $40 Million Share Repurchase Program

The latest announcement is out from Cool Company Ltd ( (CLCO) ).

Cool Company Ltd has announced a share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to $40 million worth of its common shares, or up to 7,000,000 shares, from April 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026. The initiative aims to reduce the number of outstanding shares while they trade at a material discount, thereby delivering returns to shareholders. The company has partnered with DNB Markets for the execution of this program on the Oslo and New York Stock Exchanges, with DNB making independent trading decisions.

