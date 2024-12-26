Cool Company Ltd. Announces RSU Vesting and Share Increase

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Cool Company Ltd ( (CLCO) ) has issued an announcement.

Cool Company Ltd. announced the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) as part of its Long-Term Incentive Program. The vesting, which affected primary insiders including Richard Tyrrell and Johannes Boots, will increase the company’s issued shares by 23,872, signaling a potential change in market dynamics as stakeholders anticipate the issuance of these shares.

More about Cool Company Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -30.99%

Average Trading Volume: 323,302

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $405.7M

